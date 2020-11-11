Winter Hazard Awareness Week: winter fire safety

Every year the National Weather Service (NWS) and the Minnesota Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management use this week to promote knowledge of the hazards of winter weather and how you can best prepare yourself and your family for the season ahead!

Wednesday's focus is winter fire safety.

One of the best parts about the winter season is coming into a warm, cozy home after spending time in the cold outside. However, it's important to make sure you're heating your home safely!

The top causes of residential fires are cooking, open flames, and heating. A majority of the deaths from such fires occur in homes without functioning smoke detectors.

Late fall is a great time to make sure your heating systems are working properly. Get your furnace, chimney and fireplace inspected and cleaned each year to ensure they operate correctly. You should always fully extinguish fires and turn off space heaters before leaving your home.

During the holidays, make sure your decorations aren't too close to heat sources and don't put too many plugs into one power outlet. If you decorate with a real Christmas tree, be sure to water it daily to prevent it from drying out and becoming a fire hazard.

If you have any questions, contact your local fire department:

Rochester: (507) 328-2800

Austin: (507) 433-3405

Winona: (507) 457-8266