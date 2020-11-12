After long layoff, No. 13 Badgers visit reeling Wolverines

No. 13 Wisconsin visits Michigan in the game of the week in the Big Ten. The Badgers will have had 21 days between games because of a COVID-19 outbreak on the team. The key question is whether quarterback Graham Mertz will be able to play. He tested positive the day after his spectacular starting debut against Illinois. Michigan is in danger of falling to 1-3 to begin a season for the first time since 1967. Iowa plays Minnesota on Friday night in the Floyd of Rosedale game. Nebraska will try to get receiver Wan’Dale Robinson more involved when Penn State visits.