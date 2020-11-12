 Skip to Content

Alaska’s sole member the US House tests positive for COVID

3:54 pm National news from the Associated Press

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — U.S. Rep. Don Young announced Thursday that he has tested positive for COVID-19, a day after winning his 25th term in the U.S. House. The 87-year-old representative made the announcement on Twitter. He wrote that he’s feeling strong, following proper protocols and was working from home in Alaska. He also asked for privacy. A message sent to his spokesman wasn’t immediately returned Last March, Young spoke to a group of senior citizens and downplayed the virus, saying it was overblown and fueled by the media. He called the coronavirus the “beer virus.”

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content