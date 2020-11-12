Byron Public Schools moving to distance only learning

BYRON, Minn. (KTTC) -- Along with several other school districts and systems, Byron Public Schools announced Thursday evening it's moving to a distance learning model.

There will be no classes for Byron Intermediate School on Monday Nov. 16 so staff can plan for the transition. The intermediate school will have distance learning the rest of that week beginning on Tuesday.

Then, Nov. 23 and 24, the district has scheduled planning days. No classes will be held at Byron Primary, Byron Intermediate, Byron Middle and Byron High Schools. The Thanksgiving break runs from the 25th through the 27th for the district.

Full distance learning for all students will commence on Monday, Nov. 30. It will continue until Friday, Dec. 11.

The district currently plans to return to in-person/hybrid learning on Dec. 14. That could change depending on the status of the pandemic.

