Chadwick Boseman, ‘First Cow’ among Gotham Award nominees

NEW YORK (AP) — Awards season, such as it is this year, got formally underway Thursday with the first notable film nominations yet announced in a pandemic-marred movie year. The Gotham Awards, presented by the Independent Filmmaker Project, put forward five films, all directed by women, for best feature film, and a posthumous acting nod for Chadwick Boseman. Kelly Reichardt’s “First Cow” led all films in nominations for the 30th annual Gotham Awards with four nods, including best film, best screenplay and acting nods for John Magaro and Orion Lee. Boseman, who died in August at 43, was nominated for his performance in the upcoming Netflix adaptation of August Wilson’s 1982 play, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”