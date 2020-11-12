COVID-19 testing for OMC patients to move to new location

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Patients of Olmsted Medical Center who need to be tested for COVID-19 will be tested at a new location beginning this weekend.

Starting Sunday, testing will be moved from the Graham Park testing site to the FastCare North location on Elton Hills Drive, according to a news release from OMC.

Testing will be offered from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week. Patients are asked to continue to call the COVID-19 triage line at 507-292-7266 if they are experiencing symptoms.

When you arrive, OMC said you will be asked to remain in your car and check in for your appointment on your phone. OMC said the phone number will then be displayed on a banner across the windows of the building, and when it's time to be seen, you will receive a text or phone call and be asked to come into the building.