Cyprus, Israel, Greece agree to boost defense cooperation

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The defense ministers of Greece, Israel and Cyprus have agreed to step up military cooperation they said will keep their armed forces better prepared, help create more jobs and bolster security in a fraught region. The three countries have forged close ties amid regional tension in the Eastern Mediterranean over offshore gas exploitation rights, and are partners in a project to bring gas from fields in Israeli and potentially other nations’ waters through an undersea pipeline to Europe’s mainland. Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said it was agreed during Thursday’s talks in Nicosia to “promote large-scale industry cooperation that will bolster our defense abilities and create thousands of jobs for all three economies.”