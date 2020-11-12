EXPLAINER: Is Georgia’s upcoming ballot ‘audit’ a recount?

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia says it’s going to be tallying, by hand, nearly 5 million ballots that were cast in its very close presidential election on Nov. 3. It’s a bit confusing, but essentially county election offices over the next week will be counting every ballot again — only this time by hand — to confirm the accuracy of the election. Experts say it’s likely some discrepancies will surface. They say final vote tallies may different, and that’s OK given the large number of ballots being counted a second time using an entirely different method. State election officials say the point of the audit is to show the scanners counted ballots properly. It was not prompted by any allegations of fraud.