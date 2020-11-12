GOP congresswoman-elect from Iowa says she has COVID-19

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) -- A Republican congresswoman-elect who flipped an Iowa seat in last week's election says she has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Ashley Hinson, a state representative and former television news anchor, said Thursday that she learned of her positive test Wednesday night. Her campaign says in a statement that the 37-year-old Hinson feels great and is quarantining at her home in Marion, near Cedar Rapids.

It says Hinson plans to speak with reporters on a conference call Friday and will attend an orientation for incoming members of Congress virtually.

Hinson unseated first-term Democratic U.S. Rep. Ashley Finkenauer in Iowa's 1st Congressional District, which includes Cedar Rapids, Dubuque, Waterloo and other cities and towns in the state's northeast.

By RYAN J. FOLEY

Associated Press