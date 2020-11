UPDATE: 4:45 p.m. All lanes of traffic on Highway 52 are now open.

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- A crash in the northbound lanes of Highway 52 is slowing traffic through Rochester Thursday afternoon.

The scene is just south of the 19th Street NW off-ramp.

Traffic is backing up past the Civic Center Drive area.

It's not yet clear how many vehicles are involved or if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.