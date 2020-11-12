In ruins, Syria marks 50 years of Assad family rule

BEIRUT (AP) — On Nov. 13, 1970, Hafez Assad, a young career air force officer, took power in Syria in a bloodless coup, the latest in a succession of military takeovers since independence from France in 1946. Few expected him to last. Yet 50 years later, the Assad family still rules. The country is in ruins from a decade of civil war, but Bashar Assad kept his hold on power with the same tools as his father: repression, brutal bloodshed, shrewd diplomacy and a staunch refusal to compromise.