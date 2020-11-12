Iowa posts sixth day of more than 4,000 positive virus cases

JOHNSTON, Iowa (AP) — The coronavirus continues to spread broadly across Iowa and state officials say nearly 10% of the state’s schools have sought a waiver to temporarily educate students remotely instead of in classrooms.

Iowa Department of Education Director Ann Lebo says 43 districts and nonpublic schools are operating with temporary waivers from the state requirement that they be in class at least 50% of the time.

The Iowa Department of Public Health reports that the number of COVID-19 patients being treated in hospitals increased to 1,208 patients Thursday. Gov. Kim Reynolds says that’s 21% of all patients hospitalized in Iowa.

The department reported 30 additional deaths.