Minnesota reports record 7,228 COVID-19 cases, 39 deaths

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported a record single-day high of 7,228 COVID-19 cases in its update on Thursday.

The newly-reported cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests. Sixty-nine of the cases were reported in Olmsted County, MDH said. Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

The state has been seeing a recent surge in COVID-19 cases, leading Gov. Tim Walz to announce new restrictions on bars, restaurants and social gatherings at a news conference on Tuesday.

A total of 201,795 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 16,856 health care workers, MDH said. Health officials said 2,038 of the cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

The Department said 159,467 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 no longer need to be isolated.

Health officials also reported 48,513 COVID-19 tests in Thursday's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 3,253,880. MDH said about 2,068,676 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the state, noting that some people get tested more than once.

State health officials also reported in Thursday's update that 39 more people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota. MDH said 23 of the people who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The Department reported a record high of 56 COVID-19 deaths in the state in its update on Wednesday.

A total of 2,793 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, MDH said. Health officials said 2,793 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

MDH said a total of 12,443 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 3,086 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

Find more COVID-19 coverage here.