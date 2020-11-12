Morningside College to change to Morningside University

SIOUX CITY, Iowa. (AP) — Morningside College in Sioux City will become Morningside University next year. The Sioux City Journal reports that the school announced the change Thursday in a news conference on the school’s campus. Morningside President John Reynders says the name change “has the potential to open new doors and new hearts within the global marketplace.” Reynders says the main difference between a college and university is that a university generally offers both undergraduate and graduate degrees. He said Morningside has offered graduate degrees since the late 1960s and now serves more graduate students than undergraduates. Officials say the new name takes effect June 1.