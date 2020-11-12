Northfield, Faribault and Caledonia moving to distance learning

MINNESOTA (KTTC) -- As a second wave of COVID-19 hits Minnesota, multiple southeast Minnesota schools are switching to distance learning.

This includes Faribault, Northfield and Caledonia Public Schools, which are all moving students out of the classroom.

For Faribault and Northfield, the change will be in effect through the end of winter break.

In a statement on the district's website, the Caledonia Public Schools superintendent did not say how long students would be doing distance learning. All extracurricular activities are being put on hold, effectively ending the team's season after just three games.

This is especially tough news for the Caledonia Football team, the five-time defending Class AA state champions. Caledonia has an incredible 71-game winning streak, the longest in the nation and the second longest in state history.

All three school districts cited a surge in COVID-19 cases as a reason for the shift.