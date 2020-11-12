NYT’s Maggie Haberman has deal for Trump book

NEW YORK (AP) — One of the top chroniclers of the Trump administration, New York Times White House reporter Maggie Haberman, has a book deal. Penguin Press announced Thursday that the Pulitzer Prize winner’s book would come out in 2022. It’s currently untitled. Haberman began writing about Trump more than 20 years ago, for the New York Post, and continued covering him at the New York Daily News and Politico before joining the Times in 2015. Penguin says she will draw on an extensive network of sources to provide a fresh and informative take on Trump.