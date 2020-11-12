RPS moving to distance learning for all students

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- In an announcement Thursday afternoon, Rochester Public Schools says it is moving to distance learning for all students.

The district says its due to the increase in number of positive COVID-19 cases in the community.

All-distance learning begins on Wednesday, Nov. 18.

There will be no school on Monday or Tuesday for the following groups:

Students in grades PreK-Grade 5 who are currently participating in hybrid learning

Students at Lincoln K-8 who are currently participating in hybrid learning

Middle, High School, and Transition-age Special Education students who are currently receiving in-person instruction

Newcomers classes at the Middle and High schools

Middle School Right Fit

Classes will still be in session on Monday and Tuesday for students that are currently in full-time distance learning.

The change also means all athletics, activities, community education programs, and rentals will cease on Nov. 18.

