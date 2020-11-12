 Skip to Content

RPS moving to distance learning for all students

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- In an announcement Thursday afternoon, Rochester Public Schools says it is moving to distance learning for all students.

The district says its due to the increase in number of positive COVID-19 cases in the community.

All-distance learning begins on Wednesday, Nov. 18.

There will be no school on Monday or Tuesday for the following groups:

  • Students in grades PreK-Grade 5 who are currently participating in hybrid learning
  • Students at Lincoln K-8 who are currently participating in hybrid learning
  • Middle, High School, and Transition-age Special Education students who are currently receiving in-person instruction
  • Newcomers classes at the Middle and High schools
  • Middle School Right Fit

Classes will still be in session on Monday and Tuesday for students that are currently in full-time distance learning.

The change also means all athletics, activities, community education programs, and rentals will cease on Nov. 18.

