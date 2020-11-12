RPS moving to distance learning for all students

RPS moving to distance learning for all studentsNew
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- In an announcement Thursday afternoon, Rochester Public Schools says it is moving to distance learning for all students.
The district says its due to the increase in number of positive COVID-19 cases in the community.
All-distance learning begins on Wednesday, Nov. 18.
There will be no school on Monday or Tuesday for the following groups:
- Students in grades PreK-Grade 5 who are currently participating in hybrid learning
- Students at Lincoln K-8 who are currently participating in hybrid learning
- Middle, High School, and Transition-age Special Education students who are currently receiving in-person instruction
- Newcomers classes at the Middle and High schools
- Middle School Right Fit
Classes will still be in session on Monday and Tuesday for students that are currently in full-time distance learning.
The change also means all athletics, activities, community education programs, and rentals will cease on Nov. 18.
