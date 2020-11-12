RPS parents react to full-time distance learning switch for K-5

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) — On Thursday, Rochester Public Schools (RPS) announced it will be switching its learning model for Pre-K through fifth-grade students to distance learning.

The change starts Wednesday, giving parents less than a week to make schedule adjustments.

Elie at his “Big Boy Desk” at home.

Rozalina McCoy has a first-grader named Ellie, who attends Washington Elementary School. She was notified by text of the change at RPS.

“It was kind of a sense of loss to be honest, about, how am I going to pull this off?” she said.

McCoy is also a Mayo Clinic doctor, and her husband takes care of COVID-19 patients. The couple juggles their jobs, raising two children, six and four, and now have to adjust to their older son’s educational change.

“I immediately emailed our daycare director. She was amazing and responded right away, and reassured me that Elie would be able to go to the daycare every day. So, I think that’s a huge relief. They are also able to help some with of the distance learning,” she said.

Will, Michael and James Ellingson

Janna Ellingson, a Mayo Clinic nurse, raises three boys who attend RPS. Michael is a junior at Mayo High School. Will is an eighth-grader at Willow Creek Middle School, and James a fourth-grader at Folwell Elementary School. James was not happy about his learning switch.

“I was disappointed, he’s disappointed. We really looked forward to the days where he was able to go to school, and be with his friends, and have his great teacher. And have that good interaction with his classmates,” Ellingson said.

She hopes her older sons can help James with distance learning but knows it will be an adjustment for everyone.

“Having that guidance and keeping him on track, and finding that time to work with him, and then still get your work in with the clinic too. So it’s challenging but were not the only ones either,” Ellingson said.

Both mothers were not surprised RPS made the switch but wish their children could learn in person.

“I think the hardest part is the fact that we’re going to do a lot more teaching ourselves as much as we can. So, kind of the nights and the weekend education. And I think also explaining to my six year old, why he keeps being yanked out of school. He took it really hard last year,” McCoy said.

She said as hard as it is, it’s up to the community to take the proper health precautions to lower the amount of COVID-19 cases.

“Opening schools is in our hands. If we take the extra steps needed to get the virus down so schools can open. And our kids can get their education, and their childhood and their friends again,” McCoy said.

RPS Superintendent Michael Muñoz will be speaking about the change Friday morning.