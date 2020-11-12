Slow production and skyrocketing sales affecting furniture and household businesses

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Certain types of furniture are becoming increasingly harder to get your hands on. Furniture orders from certain companies can be backlogged by as much as six months.

Supply chain issues at the beginning of the pandemic are largely resolved. The issue now is the workforce.

"The biggest thing now is just worker shortages in the US," said Furniture Superstore Manager Rodney Moen. "Truck driver shortages, there's not enough trucks on the road. There's not enough people in the distribution centers, there's not enough guys making it, you know, upholsterers, seamstresses, things like that."

The issue is backlogging some furniture orders until Fourth of July. One item largely unaffected for now is mattresses. They're still in stock.

Another item that has been selling fast is hot tubs. Hot tubs that aren't going to be made until next year are already purchased.

"We're selling spas that we're putting into production of April of next year," said Land-O-Dreams Rochester owner Rick Liskow. "If someone wants a hot tub in 2021, they best be buying it within the next 3 to 4 months."

Liskow said hot tub sales are up more than 300% this year as are other furniture sales. Furniture Superstore said it's seeing massive sales numbers too. Both say people simply being home more or lack of leisure activities away from home have to do with the increase.

Even with the pandemic shutdown affecting businesses at the start of the pandemic, this year is still breaking records.

"April and May were the largest months this Land-O-Dreams store has seen in 40 years and we weren't open. It was only by appointment," Liskow said.

Both managers agree making furniture purchases sooner rather than later will be the way to go, due to possible delays in shipping the items you order.