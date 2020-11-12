Snow showers today; rain possible this weekend

Light snow this afternoon

A weak storm system moving through the region is bringing clouds to the area with a chance for some light afternoon snow. Expect increasing cloud cover early today with light snow then developing in the early afternoon hours. A few sprinkles will mix with the snow at first, but the majority of the precipitation we're expecting will be of the wintry variety. Expect up to an inch of snowfall between noon and 5 PM with high temperatures in the mid and upper 30s and a slight northwest breeze.

Cold sunshine Friday

A strong area of high pressure will settle into the region from the Plains for our Friday, making for a sunny and chilly end to the workweek. We'll start the day with some of the coldest temperatures of the season so far, mainly the mid and upper teens, but a slight south breeze will kick in for the midday and afternoon to at least help our temperatures reach the mid and upper 30s.

Some weekend rain

A storm system will push into the region from the northwest for Saturday, increasing our cloud cover, then bringing light afternoon and evening rain. High temperatures will be in the mid 40s with a gusty south breeze that will make it feel quite a bit colder, occasionally reaching 25 miles per hour.

We'll have gusty winds for Sunday as well. Look for occasional sunshine and clouds with high temperatures in the upper 30s.

Plenty of sunshine next week

Our weather next week is looking very peaceful and generally sunny. Temperatures will warm from the 30s toi the 40s and 50s.