States ramp up for biggest vaccination effort in US history

With a COVID-19 vaccine drawing closer, public health officials across the country are gearing up for the biggest vaccination effort in U.S. history. It will be a monumental undertaking to distribute hundreds of millions of doses, prioritize who’s first in line and ensure that people who get the initial shot return for the necessary second one. The push could begin as early as next month. That’s when federal officials say the first vaccine may be authorized for emergency use and immediately deployed to high-risk groups, such as health care workers. Dr. Anthony Fauci says he hopes shots will be available to all Americans in April, May and June.