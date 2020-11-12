Wall Street scuffles as worsening pandemic slows its rally

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are scuffling in early trading on Thursday amid worries about worsening coronavirus counts across the country. The S&P 500 was 0.4% lower, a rare stumble after climbing at least 0.8% in six of the last eight days. Many analysts along Wall Street are still optimistic the market can climb higher and set more records amid optimism a vaccine may be coming for COVID-19. But several risks remain that could trip up markets in the near term. Rising above them all is the continuing pandemic, with daily counts climbing in nearly every state across the country.