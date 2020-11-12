Sunny skies return Friday

After wintry conditions across SE Minnesota and NE Iowa on Tuesday and Thursday, Sunshine returns to the area on Friday. High temperatures will warm into the lower 40s and upper 30s with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be breezy out of the southwest around 10-20 mph. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20s with mostly clear skies.

Light rain and scattered snow showers return to the area Saturday evening into early Sunday morning. Temperatures will warm into the middle and lower 40s with partly cloudy skies Saturday afternoon. Rain will be the main precipitation type on Saturday, but precip could change to snow through the evening hours with temperatures falling to around freezing. Little to no snowfall accumulations are expected on Saturday.



Warmer weather will be possible next week! Highs will jump into the middle and lower 40s on Wednesday. Then, high temperatures could skyrocket into the middle 50s by Thursday and Friday!

Nick