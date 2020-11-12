 Skip to Content

Thursday’s Scores

9:07 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Becker 35, Willmar 0

Breck 40, Minneapolis Roosevelt 6

Brooklyn Center 42, Minneapolis Henry 20

Cambridge-Isanti 34, Tartan 27

Cromwell 27, Cook County 18

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 49, Virginia 14

Ely 20, Lake of the Woods 14

Esko 21, Crosby-Ironton 0

Grand Rapids 89, Hibbing 0

Hancock 56, Brandon-Evansville 6

Lac qui Parle Valley 26, Canby 25

Lakeview 51, MACCRAY 0

Litchfield 39, New London-Spicer 12

Minneapolis North 22, Minneapolis Southwest 0

Minneapolis Washburn 33, Providence Academy 10

Minneota 19, Dawson-Boyd 8

Mountain Iron-Buhl 50, Isle 28

Ogilvie 14, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 0

Park Christian 38, Fertile-Beltrami 7

Pierz 33, Montevideo 13

Princeton 26, Little Falls 14

Rocori 28, Hutchinson 8

Sibley East 41, New Ulm 22

Silver Bay 14, Hill City/Northland 6

Springfield 38, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 13

Stephen-Argyle 34, Northern Freeze 13

Win-E-Mac 40, NCEUH 0

Windom 46, St. James Area 8

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

