Thursday’s Scores

Thursday’s ScoresNew
PREP FOOTBALL=
Becker 35, Willmar 0
Breck 40, Minneapolis Roosevelt 6
Brooklyn Center 42, Minneapolis Henry 20
Cambridge-Isanti 34, Tartan 27
Cromwell 27, Cook County 18
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 49, Virginia 14
Ely 20, Lake of the Woods 14
Esko 21, Crosby-Ironton 0
Grand Rapids 89, Hibbing 0
Hancock 56, Brandon-Evansville 6
Lac qui Parle Valley 26, Canby 25
Lakeview 51, MACCRAY 0
Litchfield 39, New London-Spicer 12
Minneapolis North 22, Minneapolis Southwest 0
Minneapolis Washburn 33, Providence Academy 10
Minneota 19, Dawson-Boyd 8
Mountain Iron-Buhl 50, Isle 28
Ogilvie 14, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 0
Park Christian 38, Fertile-Beltrami 7
Pierz 33, Montevideo 13
Princeton 26, Little Falls 14
Rocori 28, Hutchinson 8
Sibley East 41, New Ulm 22
Silver Bay 14, Hill City/Northland 6
Springfield 38, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 13
Stephen-Argyle 34, Northern Freeze 13
Win-E-Mac 40, NCEUH 0
Windom 46, St. James Area 8
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/