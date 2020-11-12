 Skip to Content

Thursday’s Scores

9:00 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Andover def. Robbinsdale Armstrong, 25-17, 25-19, 26-24

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River def. Red Lake Falls, 25-7, 25-13, 25-23

Barnesville def. Perham, 25-18, 25-18, 25-22

Belle Plaine def. Tri-City United, 25-22, 25-14, 25-16

Benilde-St. Margaret’s def. Robbinsdale Cooper, 25-17, 25-21, 20-25, 25-21

Bethlehem Academy def. Blooming Prairie, 25-11, 25-14, 25-18

Buffalo def. Hopkins, 25-23, 25-22, 25-21

Champlin Park def. Coon Rapids, 25-12, 25-11, 25-11

Cleveland def. Martin County West, 25-16, 25-17, 25-17

East Ridge def. Irondale, 25-8, 25-5, 25-8

Fillmore Central def. Triton, 25-23, 25-20, 25-18

Forest Lake def. White Bear Lake, 25-22, 25-20, 25-12

Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop def. Wabasso, 25-14, 25-22, 25-13

Hill-Murray def. Mahtomedi, 25-9, 25-14, 25-10

Lanesboro def. Schaeffer Academy, 25-8, 25-17, 25-21

Mankato West def. Austin, 25-8, 25-12, 25-16

Maple Grove def. Park Center, 25-11, 25-17, 25-12

Marshall def. Jackson County Central, 25-15, 25-15, 25-12,

McGregor def. Silver Bay, 25-18, 25-23, 22-25, 25-18

Medford def. United South Central, 25-11, 25-12, 25-10

Mesabi East def. Mountain Iron-Buhl, 25-23, 25-13, 25-21

Monticello def. North Branch, 25-14, 26-24, 25-12

Northfield def. Rochester John Marshall, 25-3, 25-11, 25-10

Norwood-Young America def. LeSueur-Henderson, 25-14, 26-24, 25-19

Onamia def. Braham, 25-13, 25-17, 21-25, 25-13

Orono def. Holy Family Catholic, 25-12, 25-22, 25-20

Pine City def. East Central, 25-14, 25-22, 25-16

Pipestone def. Worthington, 25-18, 25-18, 25-21

Redwood Valley def. Windom, 25-13, 25-14, 25-13

Rocori def. Bemidji, 25-22, 25-23, 25-20

Rogers def. Centennial, 26-24, 25-19, 25-23

Simley def. Henry Sibley, 25-20, 25-16, 25-14

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown def. Maple River, 25-13, 25-12, 25-4

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

