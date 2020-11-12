Thursday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Andover def. Robbinsdale Armstrong, 25-17, 25-19, 26-24
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River def. Red Lake Falls, 25-7, 25-13, 25-23
Barnesville def. Perham, 25-18, 25-18, 25-22
Belle Plaine def. Tri-City United, 25-22, 25-14, 25-16
Benilde-St. Margaret’s def. Robbinsdale Cooper, 25-17, 25-21, 20-25, 25-21
Bethlehem Academy def. Blooming Prairie, 25-11, 25-14, 25-18
Buffalo def. Hopkins, 25-23, 25-22, 25-21
Champlin Park def. Coon Rapids, 25-12, 25-11, 25-11
Cleveland def. Martin County West, 25-16, 25-17, 25-17
East Ridge def. Irondale, 25-8, 25-5, 25-8
Fillmore Central def. Triton, 25-23, 25-20, 25-18
Forest Lake def. White Bear Lake, 25-22, 25-20, 25-12
Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop def. Wabasso, 25-14, 25-22, 25-13
Hill-Murray def. Mahtomedi, 25-9, 25-14, 25-10
Lanesboro def. Schaeffer Academy, 25-8, 25-17, 25-21
Mankato West def. Austin, 25-8, 25-12, 25-16
Maple Grove def. Park Center, 25-11, 25-17, 25-12
Marshall def. Jackson County Central, 25-15, 25-15, 25-12,
McGregor def. Silver Bay, 25-18, 25-23, 22-25, 25-18
Medford def. United South Central, 25-11, 25-12, 25-10
Mesabi East def. Mountain Iron-Buhl, 25-23, 25-13, 25-21
Monticello def. North Branch, 25-14, 26-24, 25-12
Northfield def. Rochester John Marshall, 25-3, 25-11, 25-10
Norwood-Young America def. LeSueur-Henderson, 25-14, 26-24, 25-19
Onamia def. Braham, 25-13, 25-17, 21-25, 25-13
Orono def. Holy Family Catholic, 25-12, 25-22, 25-20
Pine City def. East Central, 25-14, 25-22, 25-16
Pipestone def. Worthington, 25-18, 25-18, 25-21
Redwood Valley def. Windom, 25-13, 25-14, 25-13
Rocori def. Bemidji, 25-22, 25-23, 25-20
Rogers def. Centennial, 26-24, 25-19, 25-23
Simley def. Henry Sibley, 25-20, 25-16, 25-14
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown def. Maple River, 25-13, 25-12, 25-4
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/