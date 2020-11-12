Top officials: Nov. 3 election most secure in US history

WASHINGTON (AP) — The state and federal officials and election technology companies who run U.S. elections say in the strongest such statement yet that the Nov. 3 presidential election was the most secure in American history. A joint statement says there is no evidence that “any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised.” It calls the election “the most secure in American history.” The statement comes as President Donald Trump continues to insist without foundation that the election was stolen from him.