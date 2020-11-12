Turkey bans smoking in public places to curb virus spread

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s interior ministry has banned smoking in public places across the country to curb the spread of COVID-19. In a statement late Wednesday, the ministry said smoking would be banned in busy streets, bus stops and public squares when necessary. It said the nationwide mask mandate in public spaces, which has been in effect for several months, must be followed at all times. It said smokers were routinely violating the mask rule. The ministry also said provinces can decide to impose curfews on people above the age of 65 if they see increases in the number of critical patients. Turkey has seen a spike in infections since lifting partial lockdowns and reopening businesses in late May.