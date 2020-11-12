Winona Area Public Schools shifts to distance learning for all students

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) -- In an announcement posted online Thursday evening, Winona Area Public Schools says all grade levels at all buildings are moving to distance learning immediately.

The change is due to an ongoing increase in the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the community.

Along with the shift in learning, the district says all athletics and activities are suspended beginning Friday, Nov. 13 until further notice.

To help transition to the new learning model, students will receive no instruction on Friday Nov. 13, and Monday, Nov. 16. That includes all students already in distance learning. Those dates are now instructional planning days.

Distance learning will commence on Tuesday Nov. 17, and Wednesday Nov. 18 will now be an instructional day. It will not be a planning day as previously scheduled.

The distance learning plan for the district will remain in effect until Monday Jan. 4, 2021.

For more information, click here.