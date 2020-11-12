Winter Hazard Awareness Week: Indoor air issues

Every year the National Weather Service (NWS) and the Minnesota Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management use this week to promote knowledge of the hazards of winter weather and how you can best prepare yourself and your family for the season ahead!

Indoor air quality is the focus of Thursday.

Since we seal up our homes against the cold during the winter, indoor air quality can become a concern if proper ventilation isn't used.

Carbon monoxide the most common threat to indoor air quality in residential areas. Every year, 430 people die and 50,000 are brought to the ER due to accidental carbon monoxide poisoning, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Carbon monoxide is odorless and tasteless, making it nearly impossible to detect without proper equipment. It is most likely to accumulate from furnaces, gas stoves, kerosene space heaters, fireplaces or wood stoves.

It's important to make sure that all your heating, fuel-burning appliances have proper ventilation and get adequate air supply. You should have at least one carbon monoxide detector in your home, preferably placed away from door or windows to allow for higher accuracy.

Mold can also become a common issue during the winter months and can contribute to upper respiratory problems. Mold is especially prominent in basements where there may be more moisture. If you've had a plumbing or roof leak, make sure the affected areas dries completely to prevent mold growth.