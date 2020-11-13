AP Interview: Kosovo sees EU favoring ‘spoiled child’ Serbia

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo’s acting president has accused the European Union of not treating Kosovo on “an equal footing” with neighboring Serbia in the negotiations to normalize ties between the former war foes. Vjosa Osmani told The Associated Press on Friday that she thinks Brussels has not learned from past mistakes and treats Serbia as “a spoiled child.” The EU has facilitated Kosovo-Serbia negotiations since 2011. Osmani is the second female head of state in post-war Kosovo. She took over as acting president this month when former President Hashim Thaci resigned to face war crimes and crimes against humanity charges at a special court based in The Hague, Netherlands.