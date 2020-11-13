Austin Public Schools moving to distance learning

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) -- Following announcements from other school districts and systems this week, Austin Public Schools says it will shift to full distance-learning for district students.

In a statement posted to Facebook, the district says the change is due to an increase in the number of people in the community requiring quarantine due to close contact with positive COVID-19 cases. The district says it's not seeing a dramatic increase of cases in district buildings.

As for the plan itself, the current learning model will continue next week. Students will then have the Monday and Tuesday ahead of Thanksgiving break off. Staff members will be planning on those days.

All students will be on the distance learning plan beginning Monday, Nov. 3. It will continue until winter break begins on Dec. 22.

The district plans to return to in-person classes for Pre-K through grade 6 and hybrid learning for grades 7 through 12 on Jan. 4.

Families impacted by changes to activities and athletics will be contacted by the district directly.

For more information, click here.