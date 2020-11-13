Big study supports cheap combo pill to lower heart risks

Researchers say a cheap, daily pill combining four cholesterol and blood pressure medicines taken with low-dose aspirin can cut the risk of heart attacks, strokes and heart-related deaths by nearly one third. The results announced Friday are from a large international study that tested this approach, called a polypill, in people at moderate risk for heart problems because of high blood pressure, diabetes or other conditions. At least half a dozen companies sell polypills outside the United States, but they’re not widely used. Doctors think that will change with the results of this study. Heart disease is the top killer worldwide.