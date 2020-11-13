Cold sunshine today, then a windy weekend with some rain

A windy weekend with some rain

We'll start our Saturday with some cool sunshine, but clouds will slowly thicken in the midday and afternoon as light rain also begins to work its way into the area ahead of an approaching storm system. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the mid-40s, but a strong, gusty south breeze will make it feel considerably cooler, occasionally reaching 30 miles per hour. Wind chill levels will be in the lower 30s for most of the day.

The rain will taper off with some flurries also possible late Saturday night and temperatures will fall into the lower 30s. The rest of Sunday will feature increasing sunshine, but also strong, gusty weather and temperatures will only reach the upper 30s which is several degrees cooler than the seasonal average. West winds will gust to 35 miles per hour through much of the day, keeping wind chill values in the teens and 20s.

A cool, but pleasant week is ahead

We're going to enjoy a fairly long stretch of bright and dry weather during the upcoming week. Expect sunshine each day with high temperatures in the upper 30s to mid 40s through Wednesday before a surage of warmth brings a chance for some 50-degree weather for the end of the week.