Coronavirus deaths surpass 10,000 in hard-hit Massachusetts

BOSTON (AP) — Once a coronavirus hot spot, Massachusetts was seen as a model for infection control this summer as coronavirus cases and deaths dwindled. Now, experts are warning the state could be headed for a bleak winter as its cases climb once again and deaths surpass 10,000. Amid growing calls for action, Republican Gov. Charlie Baker recently tightened restrictions but has resisted taking more drastic measures such as halting indoor dining. The governor insists Massachusetts is better prepared than it was in the spring. But he says if the trends continue, it will only be a matter of time before the state’s hospitals are once again stressed under a flood of patients.