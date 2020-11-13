Crews battle fire at historic hotel in Northfield

NORTHFIELD, Minn. (KTTC) -- A historic hotel in Northfield was in ruins on Friday after a fire broke out on Thursday afternoon.

Several fire crews worked through the night after a blaze broke out at the Archer House River Inn, according to KTTC's NBC affiliate in the Twin Cities, KARE.

The fire was discovered around 4 p.m. on Thursday and started in the restaurant area of the building, and spread into other wings of the hotel.

Everyone was able to make it out safely, but the age of the building kept firefighters on scene into the night monitoring hot spots, KARE said.

The hotel dates back to 1877. Some nearby buildings were also evacuated Thursday.