Democrats keep winning the popular vote. That worries them.

Democrats have yet again won the popular vote in a presidential election. This year marks seven out of eight presidential elections where Democrats won the popular vote. President-elect Joe Biden currently is ahead of President Donald Trump by more than 3 percentage points and more than 5 million votes. But many Democrats aren’t celebrating. That’s because the party still lost seats in the House and in statehouses around the country. And Biden’s margins in electoral college states were far thinner than his national ones. The results show an increasing gap between winning majority support and winning political power.