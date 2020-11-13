Dutch govt bans New Year’s Eve fireworks to help hospitals

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A year overshadowed by the coronavirus will not go out with the usual bang in the Netherlands after the government announced it is banning the sale and use of most fireworks. New Year’s Eve in the Netherlands is traditionally celebrated with fireworks, with people pouring out of their homes around midnight to ignite rockets and firecrackers and major cities hosting large-scale shows that draw thousands of viewers. However, it is also one of the busiest days of the year for hospitals treating people injured by the pyrotechnics. Last year, 1,300 people went to a hospital or doctor with firework-related injuries linked to New Year’s Eve celebrations.