EXPLAINER: What to watch for in the post-Election Day mix

The U.S. election is over. Democrat Joe Biden is president-elect, and incumbent Donald Trump has not acknowledged that. And there’s a lot still going on — in the courts, in the recount arena, and in the limbo of transition from one American chief executive to another. Julie Pace, Washington bureau chief for The Associated Press, says there are a lot of things still to keep an eye on in coming days. Among them: how Republicans respond to Trump’s insistence that he won and how the incoming Biden administration begins its transition process and gets access to briefings and information he needs.