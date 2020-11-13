Officials: 2 dead in blast in VA hospital maintenance area

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Officials say an explosion in a maintenance area of a Veterans Affairs hospital campus in Connecticut killed two people. VA Secretary Robert Wilkie said in a statement Friday that the victims were not patients and that patient care was not affected. He says emergency personnel are on the scene. A law enforcement official who had been briefed on the matter told The Associated Press the deaths occurred in a maintenance area. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to release information. The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration is looking into what happened.