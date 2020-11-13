Skip to Content

Officials: 2 dead in blast in VA hospital maintenance area

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Officials say an explosion in a maintenance area of a Veterans Affairs hospital campus in Connecticut killed two people. VA Secretary Robert Wilkie said in a statement Friday that the victims were not patients and that patient care was not affected. He says emergency personnel are on the scene. A law enforcement official who had been briefed on the matter told The Associated Press the deaths occurred in a maintenance area. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to release information. The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration is looking into what happened.

Associated Press

