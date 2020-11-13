Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Avail Academy def. LILA, 20-25, 25-12, 25-11, 25-12
BOLD def. Minnewaska, 21-25, 20-25, 25-23, 25-19, 15-11
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River def. Northern Freeze, 25-22, 25-14, 25-18
Breckenridge def. Frazee, 26-24, 25-16, 25-20
Cedar Mountain/Comfrey def. Sleepy Eye, 17-25, 25-8, 25-14, 23-25, 15-11
Dassel-Cokato def. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, 16-25, 25-16, 16-25, 25-17, 15-12
Ely def. Carlton, 25-17, 25-13, 25-20
Fosston def. Stephen-Argyle, 25-13, 25-15, 25-19
Fridley def. Brooklyn Center, 25-15, 25-17, 25-13
Hayfield def. New Richland-H-E-G, 25-18, 25-18, 25-18
Holy Angels def. Visitation, 25-12, 25-7, 25-16
Hutchinson def. Delano, 25-13, 25-15, 26-24
Jackson County Central def. Worthington, 25-14, 25-21, 25-16
Kittson County Central def. Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke, 25-15, 24-26, 25-12, 25-12
LeSueur-Henderson def. Tri-City United, 25-19, 25-14, 25-23
Litchfield def. Glencoe-Silver Lake, 17-25, 25-11, 30-28, 25-13
Luverne def. Windom, 25-21, 25-19, 25-17
MACCRAY def. Dawson-Boyd, 25-14, 25-22, 25-10
Maple Lake def. Little Falls, 25-17, 25-23, 25-18
Math and Science Academy def. Hmong Academy, 25-23, 25-23, 25-16
Minneota def. Canby, 25-15, 25-13, 25-19
Montevideo def. Melrose, 25-17, 16-25, 16-25, 25-21, 15-12
New Life Academy def. St. Agnes, 25-13, 25-10, 25-19
Northfield def. Faribault, 25-18, 25-13, 25-17
Osakis def. Long Prairie-Grey Eagle, 25-11, 23-25, 25-11, 25-16
Princeton def. Milaca, 25-19, 21-25, 25-21, 25-21
Red Rock Central def. Hills-Beaver Creek, 25-16, 25-9, 25-10
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton def. Yellow Medicine East, 25-18, 25-21, 26-24
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Adrian, 25-17, 25-22, 25-13
___
