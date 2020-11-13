German minister to stop using doctor title in thesis flap

BERLIN (AP) — A prominent German government minister says she will stop using the academic title “doctor” after a Berlin university decided to revisit a controversy over alleged plagiarism in her doctoral thesis. Franziska Giffey has been the minister for women and families in Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Cabinet since 2018. She also has been widely expected to run in the election for Berlin mayor next year, Allegations of plagiarism prompted Berlin’s Free University to review Giffey’s 2010 dissertation on the policy of the European Union’s executive commission. The university decided to issue a reprimand but not to revoke her PhD. Last week, the university said an expert had questioned whether it could only issue a reprimand.