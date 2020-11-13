Gooden gets year probation for New Jersey drug charge

FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) — Former New York Mets pitcher Dwight Gooden has been sentenced to a year of probation in connection with a drug arrest in New Jersey in 2019. Gooden appeared before a judge in a virtual proceeding on Thursday. He had pleaded guilty in August 2019 to one count of cocaine possession stemming from a traffic stop in Holmdel, about 20 miles (30 kilometers) from New York, in June 2019. Two plastic baggies allegedly containing cocaine were found in Gooden’s car. Gooden’s guilty plea last year afforded him the chance to avoid prison if he completed a drug rehabilitation program.