Iowa man convicted for ex-girlfriend’s killing, hotel fire

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A judge says an Iowa man is guilty of second-degree murder for killing his former girlfriend in a Sioux City hotel room and setting it aflame. But the Sioux City Journal reports District Judge Steven Andreasen on Friday ruled Jordan Henry’s drug-addled brain and underlying psychosis prevented him from forming the specific intent to kill her. Andreasen’s ruling spares Henry from a life in prison without parole that’s mandatory for first-degree homicide. The 30 year old from Sioux City instead faces 50 years in prison for second-degree murder and 25 years for first-degree arson. His sentencing hasn’t been scheduled yet.