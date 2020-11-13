Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah positive for coronavirus

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian soccer star and Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah has tested positive for the coronavirus. The announcement was made by the Egyptian soccer association on Twitter ahead of Saturday’s game against Togo. The Premier League Golden Boot recipient recently arrived in his home country to join the national soccer team in the two upcoming games of the latest round of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. Egypt is set to face Togo in Cairo on Saturday, and in Togo’s capital, Lome, on Tuesday. Salah is the first Egyptian to become a Premier League champion and his international success is also hailed by the country’s authoritative government.