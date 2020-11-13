Man testifies against alleged ringleader of mosque bombing

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — One of two men who pleaded guilty to a 2017 bombing of a Minnesota mosque has testified against the alleged ringleader behind the attack. Michael McWhorter testified Thursday that the only one of the three men accused in the attack on the Dar al-Farooq Islamic Center to go to trial, Michael Hari, planned it and timed it to precede early morning prayers. No one was injured, but the mosque was damaged. Hari is on trial for multiple civil rights and hate crimes. McWhorter testified that he did what Hari said because he was afraid Hari would shoot him if he didn’t. Hari’s attorney told jurors that McWhorter and another co-defendant changed their stories to try to get their sentences reduced.