Military voters fear they’re part of unsupported fraud claim

LAS VEGAS (AP) — One of the voting irregularity allegations the Justice Department is looking at is a claim from the Trump campaign that several thousand people may have improperly voted in Nevada. Voting rights activists say a number of people on the campaign’s list appear to be linked to the U.S. military. And that has some military families concerned they have been drawn into unsubstantiated fraud claims. Rebekah Mattes and her husband who is in the Air Force voted absentee from Stuttgart, Germany. She says it’s a “little disheartening” the process allowing her to exercise her right to vote is being questioned. There is no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 election despite President Donald Trump’s claims. Democrat Joe Biden won Nevada by about 37,000 votes.