Minnesota health leaders warn of bumpy road ahead

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- Minnesota health leaders gave a harsh look into the state's future Friday afternoon. With new restrictions beginning this weekend, the rising trends of COVID-19 continue to push the state's boundaries.

"Minnesotans please listen to what we are saying," University of Minnesota Infectious Disease Research Director and newly appointed Coronavirus task force advisor, Dr. Michael Osterholm said.

A cry for action, with a grim outlook ahead.

"It took us about seven months, 27 weeks, to reach 100,000 cases in Minnesota. It took seven weeks, a little short of two months to reach 200,000. It will take us less than three weeks to reach 300,000," Gov. Tim Walz said.

Case counts, death rates and community spread spiraling across the state.

"COVID-19 has claimed more lives of Minnesotans this week than any other week so far," Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said.

To combat staggering state statistics, new methods of virus mitigation begin Friday night. They include a 10 p.m. curfew for in-person dine-in service at restaurants and bars. According to state leaders, there is potential for more restrictions as soon as next week.

"If you want to see a change to the restrictions, again, the biggest change we can get to the restrictions it's upping our mask compliance, doing our social distancing, getting tested and isolating," Walz said.

The governor says they're keeping an eye on 18 to 35 year-olds.

"We're looking at who's most likely getting infected, where are they getting infected and when," Walz said. "And how can we make changes to that."

Friday's briefing was a first with state leaders for Osterholm. He echoed the call the buckle down and mask up.

"With the advent of a vaccine and the availability of a vaccine, in the first quarter of next year, if we can just hold out until then, we can save so many lives and so much suffering," Osterholm said.

He warns Minnesotans should rethink holiday plans if needed.

"If you can do it safely, do it," he said. "I just know that there are going to be far too many tragic situations coming out of these holidays. Think about the ultimate love for your family is to protect them. However you need to do that."

"It will be bumpy for a few weeks," Walz said. "But, we owe it to our neighbors, our health care workers, our children to make a difference to get through the other side of this."