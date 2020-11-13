11 killed as India, Pakistan trade fire in disputed Kashmir

MUZAFFARABAD, Pakistan (AP) — Officials say Pakistani and Indian troops clashed in disputed Kashmir, leaving 11 people dead, including three Indian soldiers, and wounding more than 30 people on both sides. The fighting comes amid increasing tension between the South Asian neighbors. In a statement, Pakistan’s military and government officials blamed India for initiating the fighting by firing rockets and mortar shells that killed five Pakistani civilians and wounded 27 others overnight and Friday. The statement called it the latest unprovoked incident of cease-fire violations by India and said Pakistani troops responded by targeting the Indian posts. Raja Shahid Mahmood, a government official in Pakistan-administered Kashmir, said several homes were damaged..