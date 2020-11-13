Pandemic draws more Latin American poor into banking system

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Across Latin America, the COVID-19 crisis has yielded a rare bright spot: Millions of people who were long excluded from traditional banking have now joined the financial system. They did so using digital banking services. Governments tapped into the services to dole out emergency aid, and the result has been a significant reduction in the number of people who rely solely on cash. In many ways, Latin America is following the example set by sub-Saharan Africa countries such as Kenya and Uganda. Those countries have long used telephone companies to provide vulnerable populations with financial services.