Polish bishops defend John Paul II after McCarrick report

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish bishops are defending St. John Paul II against evidence he rejected reports that ex-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick slept with his seminarians. The head of the Polish bishops conference said Friday that John Paul had been “cynically deceived” by McCarrick as well as other U.S. bishops. It was the Polish bishops’ first response to the publication this week of the Vatican’s two-year investigation into McCarrick. The report implicated John Paul and his secretary in covering up McCarrick’s sexual abuse. The statement from Gadecki was evidence of an effort by Polish bishops to salvage the legacy of their most famous native son, which has been badly tarnished by John Paul’s inaction on clergy sexual abuse.